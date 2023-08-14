Helen Mae (Hayes) O’Connell was born on March 23, 1935 and passed to Jesus’s arms on August 13, 2023.

She was a remarkable lady who touched many hearts with her positive outlook and cheery demeanor.

“Perfect.” That was the answer that she gave when asked how she was doing. Helen could be counted on to make the best of every challenge presented to her. She was a devoted wife and mother, however took a special pride in her grandchildren. She was the primary babysitter, day care and game leader for all of her grandchildren.

She was a gifted seamstress, having worked for Annette Togliati. She lovingly designed and made wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses as well as her children’s and grandchildren’s clothing.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Dean) Stuckman, Kay (Bruce) Truax, Shawn (Valarie) O’Connell, and Dan (Melissa) O’Connell; grandchildren, Joseph (Kate) McNew, Kathleen McNew, Ben (Chelsea) Truax, Bryan (Kayla) Truax, Devan (Katelyn) O’Connell, Briauna O’Connell, Chase O’Connell, and Irelyn O’Connell; great-grandchildren, Finley McNew, Mila Truax, Ava Truax, and to be born, Josephine Truax and Rory McNew.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Genevieve Hayes; her husband, Carl Patrick O’Connell; and brothers and sister-in-law, William and Mary Hayes and Orville Jr and Jackie Hayes.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s of the Snows Catholic Church, 1630 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral mass will follow at the church with Father Kevin Moebius officiating. Burial will be at Mansfield Memorial Park. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, OH 44905, is assisting the family with arrangements.

