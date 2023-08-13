MANSFIELD — At its monthly meeting Thursday evening, the Richland County Democratic Party listened to a presentation by Mansfield City Schools Supt. Stan Jefferson and school board President Renda Cline outlining their newly enacted “Peace on My Block” Initiative.

After the presentation, a motion was offered by the Executive Committee to endorse and support the initiative.

The motion passed unanimously by a voice vote of the members. Several members

of the Richland County Young Democrats, who either graduated from, or are still students, of Mansfield Senior High School were in attendance.

Chairman Larry Weirich said that “We’re proud to be a part of this endeavor, and will proudly display the “Peace on My Block” banner in the front windows of our downtown headquarters.

“We fully support this much-needed initiative for our Mansfield City School District and the entire Mansfield Community,” he said.