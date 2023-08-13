The inaugural Madison Rams Athletic Hall of Fame class was honored Saturday during a dinner and induction ceremony at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center.

Nine luminaries were enshrined, along with the 1997 state championship volleyball team.

The list of individual enshrinees includes Mike Blevins, Tom Ellis, Joe Jakubick, Sunny (Litteral) Jones, Rory Meister, Ryan Pore, Melissa Stone-Watters, Sue Subich and Nate Yetzer.

