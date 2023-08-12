MADISON TOWNSHIP — Avary Wine was on target Friday night.

Wine scored a goal and assisted on Brinley Barnett’s game-winning header as Clear Fork stunned Madison 2-1 Friday at STARTEK Stadium.

















































Clear Fork’s Brinley Barnett dribbles the ball past Madison defender Callie Cyrus during Friday’s match at Madison. Credit: Curt Conrad, staff reporter









































Wine’s game-winning assist came on a corner kick with just 10 seconds remaining. The senior defender lofted the ball into the box toward a waiting Barnett, who timed her leap perfectly and sent the ball into the back of the net.

“Brinley had that header at the end. It was a beautiful finish,” Wine said. “I couldn’t have done it without (my teammates).”

Madison grabbed the early lead when senior forward Nevaeh Lewis got loose for an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. Wine scored the equalizer off another corner kick that twisted into the net with 9:12 to play in the first half.

“I was a little surprised. I just send it in and hope for the best,” Wine said. “Especially in a big game like this against Madison. They are such a good opponent for us. It was just amazing.”

A captain and one of eight seniors on the roster, Wine maintained her composure when the Colts were awarded a corner kick with 22 seconds remaining. She calmly gathered herself before putting the ball on target.

“With 22 seconds, we have one shot left,” Clear Fork coach Brittany Bechtel said. “Let’s make it count and not rush it. It ended up being a great ball.”

Clear Fork held a commanding advantage in shots on goal. The Colts possessed the ball and limited Madison’s scoring opportunities.

“They definitely outshot us and were probably more deserving to win,” Madison coach Zac Huff said. “They outplayed us. It was a great game and a good atmosphere for the first game of the season. It was like a district final game.”

The win was the first for Clear Fork over Madison since 2015. The Colts were 0-7-2 in the past nine meetings.

“There are seven seniors who were part of this program at the varsity level as freshmen,” Bechtel said. “To have that experience coming back and the confidence coming back and the level of play they bring to the field … it’s probably one of the most knowledgeable teams I’ve had in 18 years.

“They’re fun to coach and they absolutely adore each other.”