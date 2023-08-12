MADISON TOWNSHIP — Motorcycle enthusiasts in Mansfield will soon have additional inventory a short drive away when Pony Powersports moves to a new location.

The shop is currently located at 327 Ashland Road and the company announced on Tuesday that it acquired the former Save-A-Lot at 1229 Ashland Road. The new property is nearly three times the size of its current location, opening the door for additional merchandise.

“We’ll carry all of the same inventory — motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides — and we’ll add more if we can,” said Sean Reifenberg, director of marketing and creative design.

“As we expand our showroom, we’ll likely be doubling our staff.”

Iron Pony Motorsports Group sells new and used vehicles, parts, apparel and accessories. The dealership is also licensed to service the brands of vehicles that it sells. It currently sells Honda, Polaris, Kawasaki and multiple other brands.

The Iron Pony team previously looked at the former Kingsgate Cinema before the City of Mansfield issued demolition orders.

The new Ashland Road location will feature state-of-the-art service facilities and a more spacious showroom, allowing customers to see and experience a variety of powersports options.

“We have found our new home for our Mansfield dealership and we are excited for Mansfield, and our Mansfield team members,” said Chris Jones, CEO and president of Iron Pony Motorsports Group.

The new facility also features ample parking, making it easier for customers to park and access the dealership.

“We’re thrilled to be moving into this new, larger location,” said Johnie Teders, general manager of Pony Powersports Mansfield. “This move is an incredible step for our dealership, and we believe it will allow us to better serve the needs of our customers.”

Reifenberg said the team wants to host events, safety courses and festivals in Mansfield with the additional space. The team is cleaning up the property and determining what improvements need to be made.

“We haven’t set an opening date because we want to complete some updates first,” Reifenberg said. “But keep a lookout.”

Iron Pony Motorsports Group has been serving the Powersports community for more than four decades. Powersports equipment can be found at www.ponypowersports.com and other merchandise is featured on www.ironpony.com.

Pony Powersports Group is a division of Iron Pony Motorsports Group. It is a family-owned company headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

Iron Pony will continue its current Mansfield operations at 327 Ashland Road until the new property is ready. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.