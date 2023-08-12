Senior Jonny Askew is a two-time All-Ohio honorable mention selection.

Mount Vernon junior Jonny Askew tries to evade the tackle of Lexington sophomore Camden Boozer on Friday night. 

Jay Campbell returns for his second season at Mount Vernon. The Yellow Jackets were 1-9 in Campbell’s first year. … Senior receiver and defensive back Jonny Askew is a two-time All-Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick and a two-time All-Ohio honorable-mention selection in Division II. Askew has offers from Division II Mercyhurst and Notre Dame College. … The Jackets lost OCC second-teamer Joel Hubbard and honorable-mention selections Rylan Firebaugh and Zack Calbert to graduation. … Sophomore two-way lineman Luke Mullins was an All-OCC honorable-mention pick as a freshman. … Mount Vernon was outscored 294-34 in Ohio Cardinal Conference games. … The Yellow Jackets had back-to-back winning seasons in 2019 (6-4) and 2020 (5-4) but were a combined 3-17 in 2021 and 2022. … Mount Vernon is again in Region 7 of Division II.