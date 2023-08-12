Jay Campbell returns for his second season at Mount Vernon. The Yellow Jackets were 1-9 in Campbell’s first year. … Senior receiver and defensive back Jonny Askew is a two-time All-Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick and a two-time All-Ohio honorable-mention selection in Division II. Askew has offers from Division II Mercyhurst and Notre Dame College. … The Jackets lost OCC second-teamer Joel Hubbard and honorable-mention selections Rylan Firebaugh and Zack Calbert to graduation. … Sophomore two-way lineman Luke Mullins was an All-OCC honorable-mention pick as a freshman. … Mount Vernon was outscored 294-34 in Ohio Cardinal Conference games. … The Yellow Jackets had back-to-back winning seasons in 2019 (6-4) and 2020 (5-4) but were a combined 3-17 in 2021 and 2022. … Mount Vernon is again in Region 7 of Division II.