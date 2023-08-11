Mark Brandon Leedy, 63, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2023. He was born on

March 5, 1960 to Eugene Richard Leedy and Patty Lee (Lowe) Leedy and has lived in

Mansfield most of his life. While attending Madison Comprehensive High School, he

excelled in art and baseball, having the highest batting average on the team. After

graduating in 1978, Mark received art and baseball scholarships from Gordon Junior

College, where he studied for one year. Mark was a member of the Church of Christ

and YMCA Youth Boys Choral Group.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns and enjoyed fishing,

singing, golfing and riding his bicycle.

Mark was a handyman and built a great reputation for his stone masonry skills. He

worked a variety of jobs in the Mansfield area. Some of the places he worked were

Uncle John’s Restaurant, Newman Tech Inc. Perfection Mfg. and he also cleaned roof

gutters in the Woodland neighborhood.

Mark never knew a stranger, he would talk to anyone that would listen. He looked out

for his neighbors and helped them when needed. Mark could repair appliances and fix

about anything.

Mark leaves behind two brothers: Paul Leedy (Laguna Hills, CA) and Michael “Gio”

Leedy (Manila, PI); a sister and brother-in-law ;Mary Jo Kiser and Morgan Kiser

(Mansfield, OH) ; two nieces: Jolene Kiser (Ontario, OH) and Michelle Knapp (Cape

Coral, FL); one great-niece Romya Simmons and good friend and neighbor Kim Henry.

Mark’s parents and brother, Philip Leedy, and great nephew Justice Jackson proceeded

him in death.

A Celebration of life service will be held at Brookwood Way Church of Christ 248 N.

Brookwood Way Mansfield, Ohio at 1pm Saturday August 19, 2023.

Burial will follow services at Owl Creek Church of the Brethren, 13241 Toms Rd.,

Bellville, Oh 44813.

The family is asking that in lieu of sending flowers, donations to help cover funeral

expenses can be sent to the family.

Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: Ohiocremation.org