Dayton Centerville routs Kettering Alter

Dayton Centerville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 5-2 win over Kettering Alter in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 11.

The last time Kettering Alter and Dayton Centerville played in a 2-2 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

Findlay Liberty-Benton and Ottawa Hills tie

Findlay Liberty-Benton and Ottawa Hills proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot at Ottawa Hills High on Aug. 11 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The Mantua Crestwood defense stifles Atwater Waterloo

Mantua Crestwood sent Atwater Waterloo home scoreless in a 4-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer on Aug. 11.

The last time Mantua Crestwood and Atwater Waterloo played in a 7-0 game on Aug. 26, 2021.

Ravenna Southeast holds off Ravenna

Ravenna Southeast didn’t flinch, finally repelling Ravenna 2-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.

Warren John F. Kennedy allows no points against Warren Champion

Defense dominated as Warren John F. Kennedy pitched a 6-0 shutout of Warren Champion in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 11.

Warren John F. Kennedy steamrolled in front of Warren Champion 2-0 to begin the final half.

The Eagles hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final half, extending the lead with a 4-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Warren Champion faced off on Aug. 20, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Aug. 4, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Poland Seminary.

