Robert “Repete” Remy, 61, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his residence. Born March 1, 1962 in Mansfield, he was the son of Billy Lee and Joan Elizabeth (Fulk) Remy.

Repete was an operations manager at RPM and was a member of the Owls. He was a racing and NASCAR fan and loved his dogs and taking care of them. Repete enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, fishing and various forms of music including jazz, blues and rock but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends.

Repete had many friends including close cherished friendships and was a good husband, father and friend.

He is survived by his daughters, Carri (Aaron) Stephens, Heather Hipsher and Summer Mahan; his mother, Joan Remy; his grandchildren, Connor, Grace, Lily, Bonnie Elizabeth, Nicholas and Phebe; great grandchildren, Delilah, Leah and Trey; his brother, William “Pete” Remy; his sister, Susan (Lee) Smith; several nieces and nephews, Heather (Scott) Reynolds, Rory (Josh) Schwan and Cody Smith; his significant other, Dawn Brewer; special friends, Lee and Angie Hale and many others (you know who you are); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and long-time neighbors, the Baumberger family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonni (Odson) Remy whom he missed dearly; his father, Billy Lee Remy; sisters, Cathy Schwan and Ruth Ann Remy; several aunts and uncles; and his grandparents, Russell (Ann) Remy and Scott (Mabel) Fulk.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Lori Douglas Weaver.

Memorial contributions may be made to Weller Township Fire Department.

