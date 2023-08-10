MANSFIELD — The Richland County Fair board provided the following results on Thursday:

RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR

Bake-a-rama and Skill-a-rama Awards

Bake-a-rama

Best of Show – Alivia Hicks

Reserve Best of Show – McKinnley King

Cookies

1 st – Makenna Miller

2 nd – Natalie Adkins

3 rd – Ashlynn Sexton

Fruit Pie

1 st – McKinnley King

2 nd – Evelyn Kruse

3 rd – Devyn McGugin

Two-Layer Cake

1 st – Alivia Hicks

2 nd – Isabella Bowers

3 rd – Marissa Barciz

Bar Cookies/Brownies

1 st – Owen KeitH

2 nd – Nathan Adkins

3 rd – Marissa Barciz

Yeast Bread/Rolls

1 st – Mariah Barciz

2 nd – Amery Sexton

Candy

1 st – Mariah Barciz

2 nd – Marissa Barciz

3 rd – Isabella Bowers

Baker’s Favorite

1 st – Jacob Shade

2 nd – Ashlynn Sexton

3 rd – Mariah Barciz

Skill-a-rama

Best of Show – Sawyer Eshelman

Artwork

1 st – Evelyn Kruse

2 nd – Mariah Barciz

3 rd – Marissa Barciz

Skilled

1 st – Sawyer Eshelman

2 nd – Finlay Rowlands

3 rd – McKinnley King

RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR

Market Beef Show

Market Beef Champions:

Grand Champion – Trenton Braska, Shelby FFA

Reserve Champion – Audra Music, Next Generation 4-H

3 rd place champion – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H

4 th place champion – Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA

5 th place champion – Colton Braska, Shelby FFA

6 th place champion – Jack Stover, Shelby FFA

7 th place champion – Karsyn Blust, Great Expectations, 4-H

8 th place champion – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H

Dairy Market Beef Champions:

Grand Champion – Alyssa Neill, Shelby FFA

Reserve Champion – Ashley Markley, All Star Gang 4-H

3 rd place champion – Ashley Markley, All Star Gang 4-H

4 th place champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

5 th place champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

6 th place champion – Wade Bolin, Country Champions 4-H

7 th place champion – Clete Rogers, Crestview FFA

8 th place champion – Ryan Culler, All Star Gang 4-H

Born and Bred Market Beef Champions

Grand – Zeke Markley, All Star Gang 4-H

Reserve – Ryan Culler, All Star Gang 4-H

Born and Bred Dairy Beef Champions

Grand – Joseph Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H

Reserve – Taylor Breedlove, Toats ma Goats 4-H

RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR

All Beef Showmanship Show

Pro Showmanship:

1 st – Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

2 nd – Colton Montgomery, Shelby FFA

3 rd – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H

4 th – Jack Stover, Shelby FFA

5 th – Annie Freeman, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

17-18 Years Showmanship

1 st – Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

2 nd – Braden Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H

3 rd – Colton Braska, Shelby FFA

4 th – Cameron Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H

5 th – Alyssa Neill, Shelby FFA

14-16 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Jack Stover, Shelby FFA

2 nd – Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA

3 rd – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H

4 th – Trenton Braska, Shelby FFA

5 th – Madison Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H

11-13 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Colton Montgomery, Shelby FFA

2 nd – Emerie Van Dine, Shelby FFA

3rd – Ridge Wendling, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

4 th – Aidan Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H

5 th – Grant Freeman, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

8 – 10 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H

2 nd – Landon Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

3 rd – Owen Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H

4 th – Hudson Titlow, All Star Gang 4-H

5 th – Dane Moysi, Triangle T 4-H

Novice B Showmanship:

1 st – Mackenzie Hoover, Crestview FFA

2 nd – Addi Shira, Shelby FFA

3 rd – Chloe Ringler, Crestview FFA

4 th – Trinity Lynch, Shelby FFA

5 th – Lila Oney, Crestview FFA

Novice A Showmanship:

1 st – Annie Freeman, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

2 nd – Emily Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

3 rd – Harper Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

4 th – Sean Nolan, Shelby FFA

5 th – Shiloh Walter, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H

RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR

Horse Awards

Senior Contesting Hi-Point

Grand Champion – Adalie Miller

Reserve Champion – Peyton Stover

Jr. Contesting Hi-Point

Grand Champion – Abrah Crouse

Reserve Champion – Paityn Barker

Championship Showmanship – Leah Blay

Championship Horsemanship – Leah Blay

Grand Champion Walk Trot Jr – Izzie McDermott

Reserve Champion Walk Trot Jr. – Bryanna Francis

Grand Champion Walk Trot Sr. – Katie Crider

Reserve Champion Walk Trot Sr. – Jaylen Scott

Grand Champion Ranch Jr. – Jessica Hall

Reserve Champion Ranch Jr. – Aubrey Crain

Grand Champion Ranch Sr. – Emma Tingley

Reserve Champion Ranch Sr. – Madison Ruhl

Grand Champion Western Jr – Marley Thrush

Reserve Champion Western Jr. – Jessica Hall

Grand Champion Western Sr. – Leah Blay

Reserve Champion Western Sr.- Maylanna Gable

Grand Champion Gaited – Marissa Circosta

Reserve Champion Gaited – Julia Auck

Grand Champion English Jr – Mia Gledhill

Reserve Champion English Jr. – Jessica Hall

Grand Champion English Sr. – Leah Blay

Reserve Champion English Sr. – Emma Tingley

RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR

Talent Show

Best of Show and First Place

McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H (vocal)

2 nd place – Aurelien von Ehrenkrook, Roaming Rovers 4-H (skit)

3 rd place – Audrey King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H (dance)

4 th place – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H (instrumental)

5 th place – Natalie Adkins, Freedom Wranglers (dance)

RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR

Swine Show

Grand Champion Market Hog:

Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

Reserve Champion Market Hog:

Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

3 rd place champion – Carson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

4 th place champion – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA

5 th place champion – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H

6 th place champion – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA

7 th place champion – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H

8 th place champion – Emerie Van Dine, Rusty Riders 4-H

Pro Showmanship:

1 st – Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H

2 nd – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

3 rd – Cadence Fairchild, Shelby FFA

4 th – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H

5 th – Meredith Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

17-18 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H

2 nd – Trayden Schumacher, Rusty Riders 4-H

3 rd – Natalie Channing, Plymouth FFA

4 th – Emma Parsons, Shelby FFA

14-16 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

2 nd – Kennedy Studer, Shelby FFA

3 rd – Taylor Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

4 th – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H

5 th – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA

11-13 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H

2 nd – Carson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H

3 rd – Makenzi Mills, Blackfork Friends 4-H

4 th – Riley Canterberry, Red & Gray Gang 4-H

5 th – Karlie Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H

8-10 Years Showmanship:

1 st – Lillian Muntis, Red & Gray Gang 4-H

Novice B Showmanship:

1 st – Saige Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H

2 nd – Allison Roll, Shelby FFA

3 rd – Emerson Docherty, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H

Novice A Showmanship:

1 st – Meredith Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H

2 nd – Kash Cooke, Bibs & Boots 4-H

3rd – Easton Parsons, Rusty Riders 4-H

4 th – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H

5 th – Griffin Thrush, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H