MANSFIELD — The Richland County Fair board provided the following results on Thursday:
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Bake-a-rama and Skill-a-rama Awards
Bake-a-rama
Best of Show – Alivia Hicks
Reserve Best of Show – McKinnley King
Cookies
1 st – Makenna Miller
2 nd – Natalie Adkins
3 rd – Ashlynn Sexton
Fruit Pie
1 st – McKinnley King
2 nd – Evelyn Kruse
3 rd – Devyn McGugin
Two-Layer Cake
1 st – Alivia Hicks
2 nd – Isabella Bowers
3 rd – Marissa Barciz
Bar Cookies/Brownies
1 st – Owen KeitH
2 nd – Nathan Adkins
3 rd – Marissa Barciz
Yeast Bread/Rolls
1 st – Mariah Barciz
2 nd – Amery Sexton
Candy
1 st – Mariah Barciz
2 nd – Marissa Barciz
3 rd – Isabella Bowers
Baker’s Favorite
1 st – Jacob Shade
2 nd – Ashlynn Sexton
3 rd – Mariah Barciz
Skill-a-rama
Best of Show – Sawyer Eshelman
Artwork
1 st – Evelyn Kruse
2 nd – Mariah Barciz
3 rd – Marissa Barciz
Skilled
1 st – Sawyer Eshelman
2 nd – Finlay Rowlands
3 rd – McKinnley King
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Market Beef Show
Market Beef Champions:
Grand Champion – Trenton Braska, Shelby FFA
Reserve Champion – Audra Music, Next Generation 4-H
3 rd place champion – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
4 th place champion – Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA
5 th place champion – Colton Braska, Shelby FFA
6 th place champion – Jack Stover, Shelby FFA
7 th place champion – Karsyn Blust, Great Expectations, 4-H
8 th place champion – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
Dairy Market Beef Champions:
Grand Champion – Alyssa Neill, Shelby FFA
Reserve Champion – Ashley Markley, All Star Gang 4-H
3 rd place champion – Ashley Markley, All Star Gang 4-H
4 th place champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
5 th place champion – Allyson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
6 th place champion – Wade Bolin, Country Champions 4-H
7 th place champion – Clete Rogers, Crestview FFA
8 th place champion – Ryan Culler, All Star Gang 4-H
Born and Bred Market Beef Champions
Grand – Zeke Markley, All Star Gang 4-H
Reserve – Ryan Culler, All Star Gang 4-H
Born and Bred Dairy Beef Champions
Grand – Joseph Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Reserve – Taylor Breedlove, Toats ma Goats 4-H
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
All Beef Showmanship Show
Pro Showmanship:
1 st – Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2 nd – Colton Montgomery, Shelby FFA
3 rd – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
4 th – Jack Stover, Shelby FFA
5 th – Annie Freeman, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship
1 st – Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2 nd – Braden Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
3 rd – Colton Braska, Shelby FFA
4 th – Cameron Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
5 th – Alyssa Neill, Shelby FFA
14-16 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Jack Stover, Shelby FFA
2 nd – Emma Montgomery, Shelby FFA
3 rd – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
4 th – Trenton Braska, Shelby FFA
5 th – Madison Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
11-13 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Colton Montgomery, Shelby FFA
2 nd – Emerie Van Dine, Shelby FFA
3rd – Ridge Wendling, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
4 th – Aidan Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
5 th – Grant Freeman, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
8 – 10 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Ryder Frech, Great Expectations 4-H
2 nd – Landon Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
3 rd – Owen Culler, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
4 th – Hudson Titlow, All Star Gang 4-H
5 th – Dane Moysi, Triangle T 4-H
Novice B Showmanship:
1 st – Mackenzie Hoover, Crestview FFA
2 nd – Addi Shira, Shelby FFA
3 rd – Chloe Ringler, Crestview FFA
4 th – Trinity Lynch, Shelby FFA
5 th – Lila Oney, Crestview FFA
Novice A Showmanship:
1 st – Annie Freeman, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2 nd – Emily Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
3 rd – Harper Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
4 th – Sean Nolan, Shelby FFA
5 th – Shiloh Walter, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Horse Awards
Senior Contesting Hi-Point
Grand Champion – Adalie Miller
Reserve Champion – Peyton Stover
Jr. Contesting Hi-Point
Grand Champion – Abrah Crouse
Reserve Champion – Paityn Barker
Championship Showmanship – Leah Blay
Championship Horsemanship – Leah Blay
Grand Champion Walk Trot Jr – Izzie McDermott
Reserve Champion Walk Trot Jr. – Bryanna Francis
Grand Champion Walk Trot Sr. – Katie Crider
Reserve Champion Walk Trot Sr. – Jaylen Scott
Grand Champion Ranch Jr. – Jessica Hall
Reserve Champion Ranch Jr. – Aubrey Crain
Grand Champion Ranch Sr. – Emma Tingley
Reserve Champion Ranch Sr. – Madison Ruhl
Grand Champion Western Jr – Marley Thrush
Reserve Champion Western Jr. – Jessica Hall
Grand Champion Western Sr. – Leah Blay
Reserve Champion Western Sr.- Maylanna Gable
Grand Champion Gaited – Marissa Circosta
Reserve Champion Gaited – Julia Auck
Grand Champion English Jr – Mia Gledhill
Reserve Champion English Jr. – Jessica Hall
Grand Champion English Sr. – Leah Blay
Reserve Champion English Sr. – Emma Tingley
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Talent Show
Best of Show and First Place
McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H (vocal)
2 nd place – Aurelien von Ehrenkrook, Roaming Rovers 4-H (skit)
3 rd place – Audrey King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H (dance)
4 th place – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H (instrumental)
5 th place – Natalie Adkins, Freedom Wranglers (dance)
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Swine Show
Grand Champion Market Hog:
Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
Reserve Champion Market Hog:
Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3 rd place champion – Carson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
4 th place champion – Madison Boyer, Lucas FFA
5 th place champion – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H
6 th place champion – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
7 th place champion – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
8 th place champion – Emerie Van Dine, Rusty Riders 4-H
Pro Showmanship:
1 st – Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
2 nd – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3 rd – Cadence Fairchild, Shelby FFA
4 th – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H
5 th – Meredith Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
17-18 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Jace Craner, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
2 nd – Trayden Schumacher, Rusty Riders 4-H
3 rd – Natalie Channing, Plymouth FFA
4 th – Emma Parsons, Shelby FFA
14-16 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Morgan Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
2 nd – Kennedy Studer, Shelby FFA
3 rd – Taylor Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
4 th – Kendra Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
5 th – Hayden Harriman, Clear Fork FFA
11-13 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Lane Schuster, Great Expectations 4-H
2 nd – Carson Cook, Great Expectations 4-H
3 rd – Makenzi Mills, Blackfork Friends 4-H
4 th – Riley Canterberry, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
5 th – Karlie Walp, Rusty Riders 4-H
8-10 Years Showmanship:
1 st – Lillian Muntis, Red & Gray Gang 4-H
Novice B Showmanship:
1 st – Saige Guegold, Farmhand Friends 4-H
2 nd – Allison Roll, Shelby FFA
3 rd – Emerson Docherty, Richland County Livestock Lovers 4-H
Novice A Showmanship:
1 st – Meredith Wolf, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
2 nd – Kash Cooke, Bibs & Boots 4-H
3rd – Easton Parsons, Rusty Riders 4-H
4 th – Bryson Bays, Next Generation 4-H
5 th – Griffin Thrush, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
