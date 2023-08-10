MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services is working to ensure children have the support they need to thrive. The network of community health care centers will soon celebrate two initiatives that help local families.

Saturday, Aug. 12, Third Street will host its Third Annual Block Party. This public event will be held 12-4 p.m. at their Third Street Family Health Services campus, 600 West Third Street.

During a day of family fun, the center will give away backpacks filled with school supplies, door prizes, free food, and more. There’ll also be video game trucks, music, and vendors. A parking shuttle will be available for attendees.

Care and vaccinations, too

Affordable, income-based immunizations and wellness checks will also be provided. All the basic vaccines required for school-age children and COVID-19 boosters will be available. Parents can schedule either service by calling 419-522-6191.

The block party is part of Third Street’s recognition of Health Center Week, Aug. 6-12. For more than 30 years, this week has been designated to celebrate the care and services the centers provide to communities. In addition to providing primary medical care, these facilities help address barriers to care such as mental health and substance use disorder. Nationally, the health center network serves more than 30 million people.

In-school support all year

For more than three years, Third Street Family Health Services has addressed the need for accessible healthcare services among Mansfield’s students and families. Ohio Sen. Mark Romanchuk and the Mansfield City Schools Board will recognize these efforts during a dedication ceremony.

The private event will be held Tuesday, August 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Malabar Intermediate School library. The addition of an external entrance for the in-school clinic, Malabar Care Connect, will be recognized.

Third Street opened Malabar Care Connect in 2019. Initially, it served the students, staff, and families at Malabar Intermediate School. However, due to school hours and pandemic-related closures, services were limited.

Now, the clinic serves all Mansfield public school students and their families. Recently, an external entrance was added to make year-round services possible.

Moving beyond barriers

Issues such as illness, behavioral health, housing insecurity, and financial instability can harm a child’s education. These may be challenges that families face at any time of the year. Malabar Care Connect’s external entrance gives them access to healthcare and social support services, even during designated school closures.

The clinic is used for well-child check-ups, sports physicals, sick visits, and behavioral health services. This is a convenient option for parents who may lack transportation or have tight schedules.

The clinic has community health workers from Third Street onsite daily to connect students and families to local resources such as housing help, food banks, mental health, and transportation. Third Street also has a mobile dental clinic program that travels to different Mansfield schools during the school year. Students can receive cleanings, exams, sealants, and X-rays.

About Third Street Family Health Services

Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, pharmacy, and podiatry services across 11 locations in north central Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.