Scott Valentine returns to coach the Arrows after one season at Madison. Valentine was the head coach at Ashland from 2002 to 2018, compiling a record of 130-60 with 10 playoff appearances and seven Ohio Cardinal Conference titles. … The Arrows dropped to Division III this year and will be in Region 10, along with Mansfield Senior, Madison, Lexington and Ontario. … Ashland quarterback Nathan Bernhard, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, has an offer from Penn State. … The Arrows lost career receiving leader Jon Metzger to graduation. The Division II All-Ohio first-teamer is playing for Hillsdale (Michigan) College. … Ashland was 6-4 last fall and reached the Division II, Region 6 playoffs. The Arrows fell to eventual Division II state champ Toledo Central Catholic 69-7 in the opening round of the playoffs. … Ashland lost 22 seniors to graduation.