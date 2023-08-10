MANSFIELD — Growing up in the Dearman Moving & storage business gave Kalyn Michael an appreciation for doing things right.

The company celebrated its 60th anniversary and upcoming ownership change on Wednesday. Michael will be the third generation owner of the company that her grandfather started in Mansfield in 1963.

“This company has been serving Mansfield for 60 years now, and we’ve worked really hard to be that brand people trust,” she said.

Jeff and Ruthann Campbell sold the business to their sons Tim and Chris Campbell in 1981. Kalyn and her husband Matthew Michael are now in the process of buying the business from the Campbells.

“I love having them around to help, it is nice having family there when I need advice,” Kalyn Michael said. “And all of us are thankful for our team and our customers for all their support.”

Michael said Dearman usually has between 30 and 60 employees depending on the season. The company offers commercial and residential moving services including storage, cleanup and packing.

It also offers rental trucks and portable storage containers for customers.

“We are a moving company, but we really want to be known as more than that,” Michael said. “We want to be a company that people love working at — and a company that they trust.”

Dearman was a runner-up for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development 2020 Small Business of the Year awards.

This video was filmed by DRM Productions for the 2020 Richland Area Chamber’s Small Business of the Year awards.

The moving company offers senior and military discounts, as well as online quote estimates. Dearman Moving & Storage can be reached at 866-304-3094 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Dearman’s Mansfield headquarters is located at 961 N. Main St. It has a full list of local service areas online and can be reached on Facebook.

The moving team is available for statewide or long-distance moving and has also completed a few international moves.