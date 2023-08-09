Timothy Curtis Williams, Sr., 54, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Avita Ontario. Born February, 15, 1969 in Mansfield, he was the son of Curtis and Sandra (Mabry) Williams.

Timothy worked for Charter Next Generation in the maintenance department. He enjoyed life to the fullest filling every room with laughter. His favorite holiday was Halloween as he loved to scare people and play pranks on everyone. He could fix anything and loved cooking, the outdoors and listening to music. Timothy had an open door policy and never met a stranger. He was a very big family man and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his father, Curtis Williams; his son, Timothy (Tiffany) Williams; his second fur son, his buddy Boomer; his grandchild, Shaye Eaton; his sisters, Chandra (Patrick Wise) Jarvis and Victoria Rockwell; his nephews, Mitchell Rockwell, Logan Wise and Jordan Scripa; his nieces, Cassie Jarvis and Erika Rockwell; his best friends, Shawn Stage, Ed Murphy and Jeff Correll; and many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra; his step mother, Susan Williams; his sister, Susan Sweet; and his uncle, Larry Underwood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

