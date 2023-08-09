MANSFIELD: The delicate balance of mentoring is not forming someone to be like you – it’s teaching them, guiding them, supporting them, so they can create themselves. Ralph Brown was intentional with his love, resources, and time, as he mentored a whole generation of nieces and nephews – as well as students and youth from his church. He changed lives. He led souls to Christ. He modeled his Christian faith by pouring his life into others through listening, encouragement, and prayer.

The Gospel of John, Chapter 14 has become sight, “In my Father’s house are many rooms; I am going to prepare a place for you” as Ralph passed into the Lord’s care Tuesday August 8, 2023 from his Ontario home. He was 68.

Born January 24, 1955 in Mansfield to parents Berlin and Edith (Datkuliak) Brown, he was graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1973. At Senior High he played on the baseball team as a pitcher and third baseman, earning the title of Most Valuable Player in 1973, and lead hitter in the State. Baseball became a lifelong passion – of course the Cleveland Indians were his favorite team since childhood.

Though he worked with the Wickes Door plant, and PPG Industries, Ralph will be remembered for his integrity in operating Liberty Appraisals, the real estate appraisal company he operated for more than twenty years.

Ralph loved to go fishing on the Clear Fork, launching their pontoon with his wife and son. He traveled with them on annual beach trips, cruises – the Caribbean was a favorite destination – and recently returned from Spring Training in Arizona.

Described as the “best story-teller ever”, Ralph was kind and generous, gracious and compassionate, humble and thankful. He loved, loved, loved his family – all his family!

He was active with, and served as a youth leader, at Walcrest Church of the Brethren over 30 years, and was currently a member of Lexington Church of Christ where he served the congregation as trustee. Ralph was a 1 John 3:18 Mentor who loved not in words – but in actions and in truth.

He is survived by his wife Jeanette M. ”Jan” (Stoots) Brown, whom he married September 21, 1974; brothers John (Diane) Brown, Marvin Brown, his sister Clara (Kurt) Knebusch; and numerous nieces and nephews he loved as his own children.

He was preceded in death by his son Thomas Wade “Tommy” Brown in 2013, and by his brothers Robert, Cecil, and Harold Brown.

The Brown family will receive friends Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A worship service, giving glory to God will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Lexington Church of Christ, 230 Delaware Street, Lexington with Celebrant Jerry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.

In a nod of appreciation to the truly exceptional care they received from Hospice of North Central Ohio, memorial contributions to the hospice may be made at the funeral home. Coupled with “Ralph’s Angels” – Robin Luce and Kim Amore (his “daughter-niece” ) – Ralph was attended to with love and compassion.

