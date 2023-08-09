MANSFIELD — More than 1,600 people are breaking out of prison on Mansfield on Saturday morning.

But not to worry.

They will be racing — or walking — back to the prison just as fast as they escaped.

The former Ohio State Reformatory on the city’s north side will be the site of the ninth annual Shawshank Hustle, a 7K run/walk event that attracts participants from around the country.

The 8 a.m. event begins and ends at the old prison at 100 Reformatory Road, the primary location for the filming of the popular movie “Shawshank Redemption” in 1994.

Jodie Puster Snavely from Destination Mansfield-Richland County, the travel and tourism agency that spotlights the Shawshank draw on a daily basis, has run in every hustle since the inception of the 4.6-mile event in 2015.

On Saturday morning, Snavely will begin racing from the prison gate and make her way into downtown along with Ohio 545 before turning north and heading into downtown via “Redemption Hill,” also known as North Main Street.

Jodie Puster Snavely smiles as she climbs “Redemption Hill” during the 2022 Shawshank Hustle.

“They call me a ‘lifer,'” Snavely said with a laugh this week, referring to the event as nearly a family reunion. “I am a runner. There are so many people we have all met from across the United States that come to this event.

“We get there a few hours early on Saturday morning just to hang out with friends we haven’t seen in a year,” said Snavely, special projects director for Destination Mansfield.

“We get to gather today with fellow runners who love the movie and love this race,” she said.

One of the attractions to the annual “Shawshank Hustle” is the unique medal every participant receives, even those who can’t make it to Mansfield and enter the race “remotely” by running the distance from home.

The medal is tied directly to the movie and is different each year.

(“Get busy living or get busy dying.” Click above to see the familiar ending of “Shawshank Redemption.”)

This year’s medal is 8 inches tall by 4.5 inches wide and it doubles as a picture frame.

“There are professional photographers on the course taking everyone’s photo, which can be slid into the frame, behind bars,” Snavely said with a laugh. “The medal gets bigger and better every year.”

“I run in a lot of races. This is the most unique medal,” she said.

Above are samples of the medals being awarded to 2023 Shawshank Hustle finishers.

The biggest thing standing between runners/walkers and that medal is “Redemption Hill,” a climb that takes participants past local landmarks that include Richland Carrousel Park, as well as life-size, cardboard cutoffs of movie characters.

“It’s hard. There is no joke about it. But we all cheer for each other and encourage one another to get to the top.

“People come and stand along hill and cheer the runners and walkers on, too,” Snavely said.

“The carousel is involved, as well. The runner/walker’s race tag gets them a ride on the carousel and a tour of the reformatory,” she said.

“Brooks” will be waiting on Saturday in Central Park for runners/walkers participating in the 9th annual “Shawshank Hustle.”

After reaching Central Park, and maybe stopping for a “selfie” with Brooks by his bench, runners/walkers turn north and head out of town on Diamond Street.

A post-race party is scheduled for the Phoenix Brewing Company at 131 N. Diamond St.

It’s not too late to join the fun.

Participants can still sign up until Thursday at registration.midohiorm.com/events/the-9th-annual-shawshank-hustle-01242023146

Snavely said the “Shawshank Hustle” survived the COVID-19 pandemic and is growing again.

“It has definitely rebounded. People want to come back together, enjoy running and walking, and talking about the movie,” she said.

(Click below to view a gallery of photos from the 2022 Shawshank Hustle.)