WASHINGTON D.C. — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government Chairman Mike Johnson (R-LA) just sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray revealing that the FBI Richmond Field Office coordinated with multiple FBI field offices across the country to produce the memo targeting traditional Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.

This startling revelation contradicts Director Wray’s July 12, 2023, testimony before the Committee, when he stated the FBI’s actions were limited to “a single field office.”

In fact, the new document — a lesser-redacted version of the anti-Catholic memo — explicitly shows that both FBI Portland and FBI Los Angeles field offices were involved in or contributed to the creation of FBI’s assessment of traditional Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.

The Chairmen’s letter reiterates outstanding requests, including the request to conduct a transcribed interview with the Chief Division Counsel who approved the Richmond document, invites Director Wray to correct his testimony to fully explain the nature and scope of the FBI’s assessment, and demands new documents and communications to further the Committee’s investigation.

The full letter is posted below.

