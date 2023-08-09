Judith “Judy” Ann FitzSimmons, 80, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at The Good Shepherd Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus of Ashland.

Judy was born on June 1, 1943 in Lorain, Ohio. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Lillian (Morning) Radick. She retired from teaching, having taught in the Mansfield City Schools for over 30 years, as well as working as a visiting professor at Ohio State University – Mansfield. Judy and her late husband, Michael “Mick” FitzSimmons, had a great love of the outdoors. They enjoyed sharing their love of nature with others through many forms of outdoor education, both inside and outside classrooms. Judy loved and cherished her family and was a devoted and selfless mother and grandmother. Judy and Mick were active, devout, long-time members of Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church in Lucas.

Judy leaves behind her 3 sons, James (Therese) FitzSimmons, David (Olivia) FitzSimmons, and Thomas (Leslie) FitzSimmons; her 7 grandchildren, Steve, Will, Sarah, Phoebe, Annabelle, Kate, and Liz; her brother, Richard (Kathy) Radick, her nephew, Paul Radick; and her niece, Shelley Radick-Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Mick, in January 2019.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor David Aune will officiate the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Near and dear to Judy’s heart were nature and education. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Mick and Judy FitzSimmons Outdoor Education Memorial Fund. Checks, made out to “Friends of Gorman Nature Center” and earmarked “FitzSimmons Memorial Fund,” may be sent to Gorman Nature Center, 2295 Lexington Ave., Mansfield, OH 44906.

