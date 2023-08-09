Dennis (Denny) L. Bartholomew of Ashland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Denny was born on October 11, 1954, in Ravenna, Ohio, to Daniel and Marjorie Bartholomew. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1973.

Upon moving to Ashland in 2015, he managed his daughter and son-in-law’s small family business and also worked seasonally at ODOT. Denny worked hard every day and loved his job and the people he got to meet, many of whom became friends. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and old western movies, attending truck pulls at the county fairs, and above all spending time with his family including his little buddy, Bernie, the family yorkie.

He leaves behind his wife, Becky of 45 years, his daughters Sarah (Kevin) and Haley (Evan), and grandchildren Adam and Ruby, who called him Pappy. Surviving are also Denny’s sisters Carol (Denny) Gatchel and Linda (Kris) Grund, and several nieces and nephews. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, brother Danny, and niece, Bethany Candle.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held. Donations in Denny’s memory can be made to The Humane Society of Ashland County, www.ashlandhumane.org or The NASCAR Foundation, www.nascarfoundation.org

