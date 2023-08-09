Bobby Ray Gray, 71, of Crestline, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at his residence.

Bobby was born in Galion on November 1, 1951, to the late John and Lena (Shorter) Gray.

Bobby was the bass guitarist and singer in the Baker 47, Last Call and Seadog bands. He enjoyed getting together with friends who were very much like family. He was a man of strong faith and a member of the Faith Community Church, Crestline. Bobby also enjoyed painting and drawing murals. He cherished the time spent with his grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

Bobby is survived by his three sons: Barry Gray of Victorville, CA, John (Jessica) Gray of Lexington, Dylan Gray of Crestline, and two grandchildren, Atticus Gray and Margot Gray.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Vernon Gray, Harold Gray, Donald Gray and Herman Gray.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bobby or send condolences to the Gray family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Bobby Ray Gray.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827

Website: masfh.com