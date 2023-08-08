MANSFIELD — More than 200 Richland County students showed goats at this year’s Richland County Fair, but only a fraction of them competed in the showmanship competition.

Kids as young as eight led their goats through the arena, demonstrating their control of the animal and ability to highlight its best features.

“You want your goat to be able to walk well and be able to set up and stand well,” explained Kelsey Snyder of Shelby High School. “When the judge comes around to handle it, you want to brace your goat so you basically want him to flex all his muscles.”

After competitions broken down by age group, the top contenders competed against one another in the pro showmanship round.

Hadley Williams, 15, took first place. A member of the Lucas FFA chapter and Great Expectations 4-H club, Williams took the third place spot in the 14 to 16 age group last year.

Williams has shown goats for seven years. She said she’s earned the top spot in her age group in the past, but never taken top honors in the pro round.

“It’s pretty exciting. I’ve tried pretty hard the last couple years to get it to happen,” she said. “This year it did.”

Williams’ show goat, a doe named Tasha, went on to win the grand champion meat market goat title. Williams also has two market goats and a market steer in this year’s fair.

Williams said she prepared for the fair by participating in jackpots — similar competitions that take place around the state. She’s done about 15 so far this summer.

Her strategy when she steps into the arena is to maintain eye contact with the judge and stay calm. It’s not always easy, especially when there’s a fiesty animal and an audience watching.

“Goats are super stubborn,” said Williams’ sister Hayden, who cheered her on from the sidelines.

“You can go out and practice with them one day and they’ll be perfect, and the next day they’re awful.”

Snyder said that was the case for her goat, Benny, who woke up on the wrong side of the pen.

“This morning he woke up and he wasn’t the feeling the best,” she said. “But he went out there and did his best. I did my best.”

Snyder and Benny’s best was still pretty good — they took first place in the 17 and 18 year old division, and took third in pro showmanship.

It was an early birthday present for Snyder, who turns 18 on Wednesday.

“I normally win my age group, that’s always my goal. I think showmanship is super important,” said Snyder, a member of the Shelby High School FFA and Rusty Riders 4-H club.

“With showmanship, it doesn’t really matter what your animal looks like. It’s more how you work with it, how you train it, how well you show it. I think that’s the cool part. You don’t have to have the best animal in the barn to go out and win showmanship. It’s all the hard work at home.”

Snyder has shown goats for nine years. In addition to Benny, she’s showing her doe Iggy at this year’s fair.

“Her mom’s name is Cardi B,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the best thing about raising and showing goats is their personalities.

“They’re so funny. They’re like dogs,” she said.

Tynley Cook was the top showman for the 11 to 13 age group and second in the pro category, a repeat from her performance in 2022.

Cook, 12, has shown goats for four years. She’s also showing sheep this year, but said goats are her favorite.

“They’re easier to reach over, easier to brace,” explained Cook, a Madison Middle School student and member of Great Expectations 4H Club.

Cook showed Carter, a market wether goat. Her advice for younger fair competitors is to think positive, even when things don’t go according to plan.

“Always take your time and have fun,” she said. “Don’t think you’re losing. Think you’re a winner.”