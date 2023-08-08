Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. around Ohio for the Aug. 8 special election for State Issue 1.

As of 10 p.m., according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, State Issue 1 was being rejected by 56.45 percent of voters across the Buckeye State.

With 2,399,334 votes counted, the website reported that 1,354,314 residents rejected the proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution. There were 1,045,020 in favor.

As of 9:40 p.m. in Richland County, there were 8,840 votes in favor of Issue 1 (53.99 percent) and 7,532 against (46.91 percent.) That’s with 77 of 83 precincts counted, according to the local Board of Elections website.

=========================================================================

As of 9:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, State Issue 1 was being rejected by 57.22 percent of voters. With 1,840,027 votes counted, the website reported there had been 1,052,851 votes against the proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution and 787,176 in favor.

As of 9:15 p.m. in Richland County, there were 7,115 votes in favor of Issue 1 (52.03 percent) and 6,561 against (47.97 percent.) That’s with 58 of 83 precincts counted, according to the local Board of Elections website.

==============================================================

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) issued a statement Tuesday night regarding voting on State Issue 1 across the state.

“Ohioans saw this amendment for what it was: a power grab by powerful people designed to silence their voices,” the Mansfield native said. “By rejecting State Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs – in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful. That is what has always guided me and I am proud to stand with Ohioans in this fight.”

=========================================================================

State Issue 1 has been defeated in Ohio, according to a story published by the Associated Press.

“Ohio voters on Tuesday resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution, setting up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nationwide protections last year,” according to the AP story.

==========================================================================

As of 9 p.m., according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, State Issue 1 was being rejected by 60.69 percent of voters across the state. There were 733,046 “no” votes and 474,748 “yes” votes, according to the website.

In Richland County, results on Issue 1 were evenly split as of 9 p.m. There were 5,535 yes votes (50.89 percent) and 5,342 no votes (49.11 percent), according to the local Board of Elections. That’s with 14 of 83 precincts reported, about 13.4 percent of eligible voters.

=========================================================================

As of 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, there were 550,466 (67.55 percent) votes against State Issue 1 and 264,382 (32.45 percent) in favor.

MANSFIELD — Should it be tougher to amend the Ohio Constitution now that abortion is being left up to individual states to decide?

That’s the basic question voters will decide tonight during a statewide special election.

Polls closed around the state at 7:30 p.m. and vote counting has begun.

The only thing on the ballot, State Issue 1 gives voters a chance to make amending the constitution more difficult — just three months before a pro-choice group will have its own amendment issue on the ballot.

Richland Source will provide updated statewide vote totals throughout the evening. We will also report how the issue fared locally.

As of 8 p.m., according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, there were 446,776 (70.4) percent votes against the issue and 187,555 (29.6) in favor.

There are 7,950,303 registered voters in Ohio.

In Richland County, as of 8 p.m., the local board of elections reported 4,726 votes against and 3,978 in favor.

Results are unofficial, and properly postmarked absentee ballots received by the deadline will be counted.

Check back with Richland Source tonight for updates.