MANSFIELD — Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced that it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:

South Home Road from Park Avenue West to Harding Avenue.

The road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday Aug. 10, and is expected to

reopen by the end of the workday. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.

Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

In addition, due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:

Chevy Chase Road from South Andover Road to Dickson Parkway.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by Friday, Aug. 11. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.