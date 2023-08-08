Robert “Bobby” Lee Melton, 25, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after a brief battle with leukemia.

Bobby was born October 13, 1997, in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the beloved son of Misty Sue Melton and Christopher Vollmer.

Bobby was a valued employee of the Ontario #383 O’Charley’s team. His co-workers were like family to him. He loved them all so very much.

His favorite past time was playing video games with his friends and family. He enjoyed spending his free time attending cookouts with his friends and family, playing corn hole and other yard games.

Bobby was a kind, loving and empathetic young man. He had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Just weeks before he passed away Bobby shared the following quote on Facebook from an unknown author.

“If you remember anything of me after I leave this world, remember that I loved even when it was foolish. That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone remember my heart.”

~Unknown author ~

Special message from the family:

Bobby, we will always remember! We love you, rest easy, until we meet again.

He leaves behind to cherish many fond memories his parents; his brother, Phillip Jr. (Briann) Issac; nephew, Aceson; niece, Mavis; grandparents, Carroll Lee “Jr”(Shannon) Melton, Marie Bartell, Carla Angeletti; aunts & uncles Sebrina (Judd) Lamp, Tamica Melton, Mason Melton (Michelle), Tylor Melton, Pedro Lopez, Alejandra Lopez, Esperanza Lopez, Kurtis (Jessica) Bartell, Carl Bartell, Timothy Bartell, Heather Bartell, Dustin (Jessika) Miller, and many other loving and caring aunts, uncles, cousins; and special work buddy, Trevor Bolen “ Did we just become best friends.” -Stepbrothers “2008”

Bobby was preceded in death by his sister Alyssa R. Isaac, nephew Zechariah Schrader, Grandfather John Vollmer and great-grandparents Carroll Lee Sr. & Betty Melton and Pauline and Carl Troesch

The family will be holding a celebration of life on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Kindred Kove, 710 Lorkay Dr., Mansfield, Ohio 44905. They will be receiving guests from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Advantage Cremation and Funeral Service by Wappner is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com