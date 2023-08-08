GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to welcome a new business to Uptowne Galion: Past and Present Marketplace, a consignment shop located at 215 Harding Way East.

“Opening an antique store has been a dream of mine for years,” owner Gordon Butler told those who were gathered for the event. “It’s great to make this finally happen!”

Shelves of the store contain curated collectibles that range from casserole dishes and cameras to vintage Yoda toys, all competitively priced.

A separate vendor section in the “greenhouse” to the rear of the storefront holds items for sale by vendor Melanie Valentine.

Butler says that there is room for additional vendors to set up as well. Interested persons should contact him through the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastandpresentmarketplace, by emailing pastandpresentmarketplace@gmail.com, or by calling (801) 995-8668.

“It’s always a pleasure to see a new enterprise bring life to one of our historic storefronts,” says GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “We are happy to welcome Past & Present Marketplace to our community!”

To learn more about the GCACC, contact Jones via email at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at 419-468-7737.