Mansfield Senior will open the season at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Tygers will host defending Division III state champ Canfield at Arlin Field in Week 2.

Mansfield Senior reached the Division III, Region 10 semifinals last year, falling 17-16 to eventual regional champ Parma Heights Holy Name. … Senior High has qualified for the postseason each of the past four years and eight times in head coach Chioke Bradley’s 13 seasons in charge. … A 1994 Mansfield Senior graduate, Bradley is 92-50 at the helm of his alma mater and piloted the Tygers to a state runner-up finish in 2019. … Senior defensive end/tight end Elias “La-La” Owens has offers from Minnesota and Pitt, among others. … Senior offensive lineman Ahmaan Thomas has offers from Marshall and Kent State. … Receiver Amarr Davis enters his senior season with 121 career receptions and 1,771 career receiving yards. Davis also has 13 career interceptions. … Mansfield Senior will host defending Division III state champ Canfield in Week 2.