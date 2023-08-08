MANSFIELD – In celebration of 35 years of community service, the Habitat for Humanity of Richland & Crawford Counties will host a Tap Takeover Fundraiser in partnership with DLX, Findlay Brewing Company, Penguin City Brewing Company and The Phoenix Brewing Company on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Tap Takeover will feature several craft beers from Findlay Brewing Company, Penguin City Brewing Company (Youngstown), and The Phoenix Brewing Company (Mansfield) as well as a buffet style dinner prepared by DLX. Local musician, Damien Lucio, will perform throughout the evening.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will assist the Habitat for Humanity of Richland & Crawford Counties to continue constructing and renovating homes for families throughout the year.

Tickets for the Tap Takeover are $25 which will include dinner and beer tasting. Indoor and outdoor VIP seating are also available.

Habitat for Humanity is active in more than 70 countries, providing decent and affordable housing through new construction, home renovations and repair and disaster relief. The Richland and Crawford County chapter was founded in 1988 as a response to the community’s need for affordable housing.

The Tap Takeover Fundraiser will be held at DLX, located at 28 North Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. For more information regarding the Tap Takeover Fundraiser or to purchase tickets, please contact 419-417-0717.

Tickets will also be available for purchase the evening of the event. Please also visit the Habitat for Humanity of Richland & Crawford Counties website https://www.habitatofrcc.org/