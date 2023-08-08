MOUNT VERNON – Melissa Carpenter has achieved a career in public education, just not the one she had planned.

“When I graduated from Fredericktown High School I wanted to be an elementary teacher,” she recalled. “But after shadowing some preschool classes I decided that wasn’t for me.”

Carpenter is the new treasurer of the Knox Educational Service Center (ESC), 308 Martinsburg Road. She succeeds Judy Forney, who left to resume a previous role as treasurer of Mount Vernon City Schools.

Carpenter, who had served as ESC assistant treasurer for two years, was awarded a three-year contract by the ESC board of governors on the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Timm Mackley.

She earned her Ohio school treasurer’s license since joining the ESC with the expectation of becoming a treasurer someday.

“It came a little sooner than I expected but I am ready to embrace the challenge,” Carpenter said. “I am very thankful to have worked with Judy, as experienced as she is.”

Forney will be available to serve as a mentor as needed for the coming year, although Carpenter already is familiar with the majority of the treasurer’s duties.

The office manages an annual budget of $5 million and embraces all aspects of the financial operation, including purchasing, payables, receivables and federal grants management.

It administers a twice-monthly payroll for employees of the ESC’s two programs, the Knox ESC Preschool and the Knox Learning Center, as well as for aides hired by the ESC to serve in the Centerburg, Clear Fork, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown and Mount Vernon school districts.

Those districts reimburse the ESC for the cost of aides. All total, each payroll encompasses between 250 and 300 employees.

Carpenter earned an associate’s degree in financial management from North Central State College and a bachelor’s in business management from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

She was employed by Richland Bank and in accounts payable at the Kokosing Construction Company before joining the ESC in May of 2021.

She and her husband Wayne reside in Fredericktown with their three children, an eighth-grader and two in elementary school.

“I didn’t become an elementary teacher but I feel I am still serving the community in education, just behind the scenes,” Carpenter said. “Working in the community where I live is a really neat opportunity.”