Dorothy Ann Boyd, 80, of Crestline, passed away peacefully at her residence, on Monday, August 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Dorothy was born in Otway, Ohio on September 18, 1942, to the late Simon Boyd and Mallie (Fultz) Boyd and was one of eleven children.

Dorothy worked for 30 years in the health field. She would often travel to Tucson, AZ to visit with family. Dorothy enjoyed gardening her flowers and watching her afternoon stories. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Dorothy is survived by four children; Fred Collins of North Carolina, James Collins of Ohio, Jerri (Bill) Mau of Arizona, and Ronald (Kim) Winkle of Ohio, in addition to 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; her siblings, Alma Lawhorn, of Bellville, Martha Miller, of Ontario, Nellie (Louis) Strubhart, Mansfield, Ruby Ball, Mansfield, D. Jack (Marcia) Boyd Ontario, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents Dorothy is preceded by her siblings; Charles Boyd, Mable Hayes, Faye Maggard, Luther Boyd, and Simon “Buck” Boyd.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 12:00 PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 PM, at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, Ohio. Burial will follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dorothy or send condolences to the Boyd family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Ann Boyd.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 23 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827

Website: masfh.com