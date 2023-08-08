Cynthia “Cindy” Campbell, age 66, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on the morning of August 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family following a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born on June 29, 1957 to parents James F. and Marlene (Gaubatz) Baker in Mansfield. On March 8, 1975, she married the love of her life Keith Campbell and two shared 48 wonderful years together.

Cindy’s passion in life was to care for others, which made her a caring and knowledgeable nurse for many years. After graduating from nursing school she got right to work tending to those who needed her most until her retirement in 2010. She was selfless and had a generous heart, never hesitating to help however she could. She never met a stranger and would happily give you her last dollar if she knew you were in need.

She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby, Ohio for many years. In her spare time Cindy enjoyed garage saling, attending church activities, and of course spending time with her family- especially her grandkids. Anytime spent with family was time well spent in her eyes.

Cindy is survived by her husband Keith Campbell, daughters Amanda Campbell and Jodi Campbell both of Mansfield, Ohio, and Krisi (Mike) Christian of Galion, son Keith Campbell of Mansfield, grandchildren Lacy, Samantha, Ruger, and Lilli, mother Marlene Baker, sister Kathy (Kenny) Carroll of Toledo, and brother Rodney Baker of Mansfield, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father James F. Baker, brothers Jimmy and Joseph Baker, sister Linda Boggs (Baker), Grandma and Grandpa Gaubatz, and Grandma and Grandpa Baker.

The Campbell family would like to extend a special thank you to their Calvary Baptist Church family who came to visit Cynthina, Brittany, Chelsea, Ruth, and Julie from OhioHealth Hospice, and her dear friend Lois Keiter.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Calvary Baptist Youth Ministry Fund.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 10 am to noon at Calvary Baptist Church, 21 Washington St., Shelby, Ohio 44875. A funeral service honoring her life will begin immediately after, burial at Mansfield Memorial Park to follow. Pastor Jonathan Stansell will speak.

