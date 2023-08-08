MANSFIELD: Bobbie Jo (Burdette) Hughes passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2023. She was 46.

She was born on December 13, 1976 to parents Gary E. and Patricia (Perdue) Hughes in Elyria, Ohio. Bobbie attended and graduated from Valley High School, class of 1995, in Lucasville, Ohio.

She is survived by her children Drew (Kaitlynn) Hughes, Devon Stone, Madison Hughes, Ethan Fields, and Gage Fieg, parents Gary and Patricia Hughes, siblings Sheri (Jay) Logan, and Brian (Jonda) Hughes, and grandchildren Ember Hughes and Jozi Stone.

Preceding her in death were her sister Melissa Hughes, and grandparents Hargis and Elsie Hughes, and Geneva Duncan.

A memorial service will be held on September 1, 2023 at 1 pm at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Please contact the family for more information.

Memorial contributions can be made to either the family or the funeral home to help with Bobbie’s end of life expenses.

