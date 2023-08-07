Defense dominated as West Milton Milton-Union pitched a 4-0 shutout of Pleasant Hill Newton in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Aug. 7.

The first half gave West Milton Milton-Union a 3-0 lead over Pleasant Hill Newton.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final half, extending the lead with a 1-0 advantage in the frame.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.