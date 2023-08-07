First-year head coach Brent Benancon takes over for Scott Valentine. The Rams were 1-9 in Valentine’s only season.

Brent Besancon begins his first season in charge at Madison. The Wayne County native was a longtime assistant and head coach at Smithville, his alma mater. … Besancon replaces Scott Valentine, who returned to Ashland after one season with the Rams. … Besancon is the Rams’ third head coach in as many seasons. … Madison was 1-9 last fall, it’s lone win coming against Mount Vernon in Week 8. … The Rams have opened the season against Richland County rival Shelby every year since 2003 with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. … Madison’s last win over the Whippets came in 2014. … The Rams lost All-Ohio Cardinal Conference first-teamer Hunter Hutcheson to graduation, but welcome back All-OCC first-teamer Will Kepple. … Madison averaged 12.8 points per game last fall, up from 8.5 points per game in 2021.