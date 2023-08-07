BELLVILLE: A river cuts through a rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence. A man builds a legacy of strength, dedication to his family, and an extraordinary work ethic not because of force, but by determination. David Soliday was a man who dearly loved his family, and leaves them a legacy of support and devotion.

David passed away Sunday August 6, 2023 at his rural Bellville home. He was 72.

Born David Earl Soliday November 12, 1950 in Mansfield to parents Earl L. and Grace Belle (Dill) Soliday, he was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1968. An offensive lineman on the football team, the Colts had an undefeated season his Junior year.

David was a hard worker. His 42 years as a meat cutter included more than 25 years with the Ashland Road Hawkins grocery – managing the department – and then retiring from Giant Eagle stores. Never known to call off or be late to work, he was an extraordinary worker, who would pick up extra hours, then go home and work some more: cutting wood or caring for his family’s ten-acre apple orchard.

David followed OSU sports, Cleveland sports, and Clear Fork sports – especially those including his grandchildren! He enjoyed genealogical research, hiking, traveling, history, and dearly loved combining all these when he could travel to historical sites and hike Civil War battlefields like Gettysburg or the Richmond area.

A genuine friend to Amish neighbors, David traveled with many of them to work sites and celebrations both near and far.

Though his garden was important – so many varieties of tomatoes and peppers – and he had a soft spot for animals (he loved watching the birds) – no activity was more important than his dedication to his family. Described as supportive and available, David was devoted to his family’s success.

His family includes his dear wife Adriana – whom he met by divine intervention and married December 8, 1979 – his sons Nathan Soliday of Mount Vernon and Andrew (Shanna) Soliday of Butler, his daughter Jenny (Jonny) King of Mansfield; those wonderful grandchildren Layla and Lincoln Soliday, Noah, Levi, and Eliana King; sisters Betty Lou Woodward of Bellville and Naomi Stahl of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Shirley Maugans.

The Soliday family will receive guests on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. the Rev. Dr. Michael V. Stine will officiate. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Clear Fork Athletic Boosters or Jefferson Township Fire Department may be made at the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Soliday family. Share a message of support – and watch David’s tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home: Snyder Bellville Family Owned Funeral Home

Website: www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com