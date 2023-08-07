Catherine S. “Sis” Shepherd

FREDERICKTOWN: Catherine S. “Sis” Shepherd, age 61, of Fredericktown passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 in Knox Community Hospital.

She was born January 8, 1962 in Galion, Ohio to Thomas C. and Donna (Ryland) Blackwell and graduated from Galion High School in 1980.

Known as “Sis” to family and friends alike, Catherine married Larry Shepherd in 1985. She dedicated her time to raising their daughter, working part-time as a housekeeper and babysitter for her neighbors and church family. When her husband’s health declined, she became his full time caregiver tending to her family’s needs, a task she took great pride in.

Sis was a dedicated member of Miracle Meetings Church in Galion and would attend the Freewill Baptist church when her health allowed. Fun loving and full of life, it’s a challenge to find a photo capturing Sis in any serious pose. Goofy and light hearted, Cathy enjoyed feeding her shopping addiction, dining out with her family and making all kinds of crafts. Strong willed and determined, Cathy didn’t comprehend the word “can’t” as she threw herself into any task, even the unconventional ones. She loved children, piglets, collecting piggies of all kinds, and a comforting cup of tea.

She is survived by her loving husband of Larry Shepherd of Wooster, daughter Nicole Shepherd, father Thomas Blackwell, and brother Charles Blackwell all of Fredericktown; mother-in-law Rose Shepherd of Lodi, and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Donna in March of 2023.

Friends may call Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the service will be held at 11 am Wednesday. Friends may also call the hour prior to the service. Pastors Paul Stanton and Hank Webb will officiate and burial will follow in Crawford County Memorial Gardens.

As a recipient of a double lung transplant, Cathy would appreciate donations in her memory to Lifeline of Ohio.

