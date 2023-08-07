LEXINGTON: Barbara J. Hall Imler Long, 91, of Lexington, Ohio, died at 7:07am on Sunday morning, July 30, 2023, following a series of illnesses.

A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, on Friday, August 11th, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Dr. Timothy Davis, pastor of Newville Church and son-in-law to Barbara, will officiate. Burial will follow at Mansfield Memorial Park, 2507 Park Avenue West, Ontario.

Barbara was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on January 27, 1932, and is the daughter of Frank Hall and Mary Belle Pendleton Hall. Barbara lived in Kentucky, working briefly for Southern Bell Telephone, until she met her first husband, Ray V. Imler. Ray played on a semi-professional baseball team called the Hoptown Hoppers in Hopkinsville. A blind date was arranged at the restaurant where Barbara served as hostess to cheer up this baseball player who was temporarily sidelined after breaking his leg sliding into second base. Barbara claims it was “love at first sight,” and the two were married on February 1, 1952. They moved to Ohio where they raised two children the “old-fashioned” way, with Ray working and Barbara a full-time stay-at-home mom. They were deeply devoted to one another for 35 years until Ray’s death on September 8, 1987.

Barbara married Richard (Dick) Long four years later on November 16, 1991. Dick’s beloved wife Doris had passed away shortly before Barbara’s husband Ray. Barb and Ray and Dick and Doris shared the experience of a fun couple friendship while raising their families in the same neighborhood in Lexington. This second marriage was, for both of them, filled with family and travel and love and great care for one another. Barb was “Grandmommy” or “Grandma Barb” while Dick was “Grandpa Dick” to all of the grandchildren in both the Imler and Long families. They were married for 26 years until Dick’s death on September 9, 2017.

Barbara was a classy “southern belle” who always kept a bit of the south in her talk and in her ways. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and was greatly loved by her family. She was a long-time member of Newville Church.

Barbara is survived by her son, Barry (Peggy) Imler; her daughter, Teresa (Tim) Davis; stepchildren Karie (Brad) Sargent of Lexington, Kris Miller of Lexington, Kim (Robin) Wittmer of Lexington, Kay Dropsey of Lexington, Rich (Cheri) Long of Wadsworth, Mary (Dayne) Palsgrove of Hilliard, and Aaron Long of John’s Island, South Carolina; grandchildren William (Viktoriia) Davis of Mansfield, Thomas (Inga) Davis of Galena, Jonathan (Sarah) Davis of Lexington, Molly Alexander of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; great grandchildren Maximus Alexander, Graham and Marshall Davis; Alek, Tove, and Luka Davis; Claire, Alaina, and Jonathan Davis; and many Long family grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Hilda Hayes Hall of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by first husband Ray Imler; second husband Richard Long, brother John Hall, sisters Dorothy Morgan and Virginia White, and grandson Timothy P. Davis.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to Newville Church, 6073 Possum Run Road, Bellville, Ohio.

