MANSFIELD — Explore fiber art in all its fabulous forms at the 10th annual Autumn Fiber Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event will be held in a new location this year, taking up residence in the Arts and Crafts Building at the Richland County Fairgrounds, Mansfield, Ohio.

The Autumn Fiber Festival brings together a vibrant community of local fiber producers, craftspeople, and fiber artists, to sell their fiber related wares and hand-crafted items at this fun, two-day event.

Autumn Fiber Festival logo

Watch skilled artisans demonstrate their skills, and educate the visiting public about natural fibers, and their importance to our community and culture. View a plethora of talent all under one roof, stock up on supplies and tools for your own fiber projects, or learn a new fiber craft.

For visitors that are not fiber enthusiasts, there are many finished items and this event is a great place to do some Christmas shopping.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch spinners transform raw fiber into yarn, weavers create cloth, needle felters create colorful masterpieces and endearing objects of many different kinds.

Visitors can view rug-hooking, knitting, crocheting, Tunisian crochet, punch needle, needlework, and rug braiding as well. Demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the weekend.

Visit with various types of Fiber Animals that will be on display including alpacas, llamas, Angora goats, Blue Faced and Longwool Leicester sheep. Engage with breeders and vendors that are happy to explain to visitors the life cycle of fiber, from fiber animal to finished sweater.

Raffle tickets will be available to purchase for baskets of fiber treasures that vendors have donated. Proceeds will be shared with the Richland County Jr. Fair Alpacas group that assists with the event, and Matthew 25 Outreach Center. Support of Sponsors and guests enable us to provide a quality show and give back to the community.

This is a family friendly event with free parking and no admission fee. Enjoy good food and drinks available for purchase during the weekend. OSU football fans can attend too … the game will be televised.