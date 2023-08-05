The Warriors will look to return to the playoffs for a second straight year under second-year coach Aaron Eckert. Ontario was 6-5 last fall.

The Warriors were 6-5 in Aaron Eckert’s first season, qualifying for the Division III, Region 10 playoffs. Ontario fell to Mansfield Senior 38-0 in the opening round. … The Warriors lost All-Ohio third-team defensive lineman Bralen Boone to graduation. … Senior running back Chase Studer rushed for 770 yards and nine touchdowns on 153 carries during the regular season, earning a spot on the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team. … Junior quarterback Bodpegn Miller led the MOAC in completion percentage, connecting on 108-of-176 attempts (61.4%) for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns. Miller was an All-MOAC honorable-mention selection … Senior tight end Dylan Floyd had 32 receptions for 470 yards and six TDs. … Senior linebacker Grason Bias tied for the team lead with 78 tackles last fall. … Ontario ranked third in the MOAC in total offense, averaging 377.6 yards per game.