All of the county fair favorites return in 2023, including two nights of harness racing, live musical entertainment, OSTPA tractor pull, motocross, rodeo and a demolition derby.

MANSFIELD — It was the calm before the agricultural entertainment storm of the summer on Friday afternoon at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

The swine barn was quiet. Rides on the midway were being set up by workers under a hot early-August sun. The only sound in the show arena was a fan moving warm air. The 2,400-seat grandstand was empty and silent.

All of that changes Sunday when the 173rd Richland County Fair fires up for a week-long run on the grounds at 750 N. Home Road on the city’s north side.

(Click below to download and read the 2023 Richland County Fair guide.)

Daily admission is $8, though youngsters shorter than 48 inches can enter for free. The general admission ticket has gone up from $6, but entry to watch events in the grandstand is free for most seats.

Those who choose can pay additional fees for locations like reserved seats, pit passes and a back-gate pass.

“We are trying to get more people to come through the gates, offering more things for people,” said Jim Schaub, president of the fair board, regarding the change.

He said the goal is to attract 50,000 guests to the seven-day event.

“It’s been averaging in the 30s the last few years,” he said.

One new event this year will be a “Touch A Truck” evening on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the infield at the fair track.

Schaub said a multitude of large trucks and vehicles will be present, including fire trucks, ambulances, construction, semis and farming equipment.

People of all ages will be allowed to walk through the displays, climb into the vehicles and interact with the vehicles’ owners and operators.

Click here to view the entire 2023 Richland County Fair schedule.

The first Richland County Junior Fair results were announced on Friday, even before the fair officially begins Sunday at 2 p.m. with an opening ceremony and flag-raising event.

(Click below to view the first batch of 2023 Richland County Fair judging results.)

(Gallery: Photos taken Friday afternoon at the Richland County Fairgrounds, 705 N. Home Road in Mansfield.)