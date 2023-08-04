SAVANNAH – A Mansfield man was killed as the result of a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Clear Creek Township, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

James Mcclurg, 51, of Mansfield, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by life flight to the Akron City Hospital Intensive Care Unit. He died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

The incident took place on State Route 545 at the intersection of West Main Street in Ashland County at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Patrol, a 2015 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on West Main Street when the driver failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a 1994 Honda Shadow Motorcycle that was traveling northbound on State Route 545.

The driver of the Subaru Forester, Alice Anderson, 76, of Shiloh, was not

injured as a result of the crash and remained at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Fire and EMS, and Fireland’s EMS. The intersection was closed for approximately one hour.

The crash is still under investigation.