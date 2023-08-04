MANSFIELD — As a parent, finding an activity for your toddlers and teenagers to enjoy together is nearly impossible.

Whether it be having to choose one activity where one child will be miserable, or having to load the family up for a long drive just to spend time together, the thought of seeing everyone happy without any effort can sometimes seem like a distant dream.

However, Buckeye Imagination Museum seems to have cracked the code to creating a local place that’s fun for the whole family – adults included.

Previously known as a children’s museum that only served ages 2 to 10, Executive Director Fred Boll was determined to derail the concept of aging out.

“While children’s museums are designed for small children to play in, we believed there shouldn’t be any way to ‘age-out’ of having fun,” Boll said. “So, while we’re considered a children’s museum, we can now serve teenagers, adults, and seniors.”

While the concept of creating an older kids floor seems new for this organization, this plan has been seven years in-the-making.

“The original plan was to open this entire building – both first and second floor – back in 2020. But, as everyone knows, COVID happened, and it derailed the entire process,” Boll said.

“Not only did it postpone our entire construction process, but with pricing going up and materials becoming scarcer, we had to almost go back to square one.”

Despite these delays, Buckeye Imagination Museum found a way to make things work, opening the new location in August of 2022 with the first floor available, and constructing the second floor through the year.

But now, after much anticipation, Buckeye Imagination Museum will hold a private ribbon cutting the evening of Aug. 8 and will finally be open to the public Aug. 9.

“Our mission is to provide opportunities of exploration and discovery through play to all families, and with the opening of the second floor, we’re able to further accomplish it through play, and future programming,” said Brenna Koch, Public Relations Coordinator.

So make sure you plan a visit Buckeye Imagination Museum, where there’s something fun for the whole family to enjoy