Alger A. Mosley, age 83, passed away Wednesday August 3, 2023 at his residence in Shelby surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 27, 1939 in Wayland, Kentucky to Arthur and Arettia (Preston) Mosley, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 65 years. He was employed with Sear’s and worked as a repair manager until his retirement. Alger was a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge #350 for 49 years.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Johnson Mosley; children, Steve (Teresa) Mosley, Tammy (Terry) Moyer, Donald (Brenda) Mosley, Barb (Dave) Fisher, Phyllis (Dave) Reed; step-children Doug (Jane) Potts, and Todd (Jackie) Potts; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Betty Mosley; son, Danny Manns; grandson, Ryan Hunt; and brothers, James, Ira, and Clarence Mosley; sister, Betty Hobbs, and step-daughter, Gwen Kelly.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023. A Masonic Service will immediately be held at 11:00 AM. A funeral service will then follow with Pastor Doug Tackett officiating with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Tammy McKinney, Linda Ritchie, and all of the family and friends that provided loving care for Alger in his final days.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.

