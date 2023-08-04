MANSFIELD — The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board has announced the second annual Mansfield Area recovery picnic will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This year’s event will take place at the Gazebo at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entire community is strongly encourages to come out, bring blankets and lawn chairs and share stories of hope and encouragement.

The event will include various speakers, positive uplifting music and information from local area mental health and recovery service providers.

Guests can pre-order boxed lunches from Dan Lew Exchange for $12.95. Boxes include a gourmet sandwich, two sides and a cookie. All food orders must be placed by Wednesday, Sept. 6 by calling 419-522- 7699.

For those wishing to bring your own food and beverage, please do so but remember this is an alcohol free event.