Paulette “Skip” Jo James, 80, of Galion, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Magnolia Terrace in Galion, OH.

Skip was born in Crestline, on June 2, 1943, to the late Floyd “Lefty” Forshaw and Kathleen “Memo” (Queen) Obrecht. She married Gerald “Jesse” James in September of 2004, and he preceded her in death on August 4, 2020.

Skip was employed by PPG retiring from the company after 33 years. She was a member of the Johnny Appleseed Conference of Archeology Society in Mansfield, State of Ohio Archeology Society, and Friends of Crawford Park District. Skip enjoyed arrowhead hunting, spending time with her bowling friends at Suburban Lanes, and her dogs, Precious and Paco.

Skip is survived by her stepchildren; Kyle (Sheri) James of Galion, Traci (Scott) Whitcraft, of Charleston, TN, Edward Mulvaine of Galion, Eric (Karen) James of North Carolina, twelve grandchildren; Meg (Chris) Hampton, Alex James, Zach James, Kaleb (Rebecca) Whitcraft, Caleb (Katie) Wireman, Courtney Duncan, Tyler Wireman, Taylor Whitcraft, Brianna (Tember) Marchant, Gabriella (Tyler) Farley, Jordan Whitcraft, Kylee James; thirteen great grandchildren, her sister, Trudy (Shan) Wood of Leavittsburg, daughter-in-law, Geaine Cozad of Crestline and sister-in-law, Claudia Bonen of Crestline.

In addition to her parents and husband, Skip was preceded in death by her two sons, Eric Cozad, and Aaron “Scoby” Cozad, and her brother, Floyd “DeDe” Forshaw.

Friends may call on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Pastor Ray LaSalle officiating.

A private family burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Crawford Park District, 2401 OH 598, Crestline, OH 44827, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Skip or send condolences to the James family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Paulette “Skip” Jo James.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827

Website: masfh.com