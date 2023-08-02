Rebecca Lynn Johnson, age 66, resident of Shelby, passed away, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

Born August 7, 1956 in Springfield to Douglas Bolinger and Lennette (Smith) Cross, she had been a resident of Shelby for the majority of her life. A 1974 graduate of Shelby High School, Becky was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was a devout Christian and a member of the Shelby Maranatha Christian Center. Rebecca enjoyed singing, going to church and shopping.

Survivors include her children, Renee’ (Brian) Hopkins of Ontario, Jerraca Leslie of Shelby, Samantha (Andrew) Kent of Defiance, Josh Potts of Shelby, Clarissa Gurik of Shelby; and step-son David (Jessica) Johnson of Lexington; grandchildren, Elijah, Evangeline, Elliott, Aidan, Shawn, Cassidy, Mia, and Ruby; one great-grandson; sisters, Deborah S. Slanaker of Springfield and Vicki L. Bolinger of Medina; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following at 11:00AM. Reverend J. Art Kennard will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Maranatha Christian Center at 6383 State Rt. 61 Shelby, OH 44875

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

