Sandra was born on May 20, 1943 to the late Robert J. and Helen P. Smith (Maglott) in Mansfield, Ohio. She was a graduate of Madison High School, Class of 1961. A longtime member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church of Lucas, OH and where she married her sweetheart and loving husband of 60 years. They met at Tappans in Mansfield and she started working at Columbia Gas in 1967 (the year that they moved to Columbus), and retired in 2000. She was a Former Longaberger Consultant and shared her passion for decorating and style with her daughter and enjoyed meeting and talking with new acquaintances and never knew a stranger. She loved to travel and her biggest trip was a five week round trip adventure out west where they visited many of the national parks. She also enjoyed several trips to New Orleans where she visited the big hotels there, and saw the Easter parade. Her favorite hobbies included flower arranging, cooking shows and decorating her home for the various seasons and shopping for bargains and gifting to others.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Smith.

Sandra is survived by her devoted husband and sweetheart of 60 years, Dennis A. Beer; her daughter, Kimberly K. (Jeff) Arnold of Zanesville, OH; her sister, Barbara (Mike) Lantz of Mansfield, OH; her sister-in-law, Janet Smith of Lucas, Oh; her nephews, Kevin (Sarah) Smith and Steven (Amanda) Lantz; her nieces, Jennifer Graven and Laura (Joe) DiCesare; her great-nieces and nephews; Melanie, Jessica, Cole, Stuart, Kamryn, Alyssa, Ashley, Zeke, Christopher, Cody, Cassidy Maggie, Michaela, and Mandee; along with many other relatives and friends.

Family will accept friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Sandra to American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or at donate.cancer.org) or Franklin County Animal Shelter (4340 Tamarack Blvd, Columbus, OH 43229 or dogs.franklincountyohio.gov/Donate/Donate-Funds).

