Patricia Hope Waddell was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on October 27, 1961, to Beatrice Waddell and Walter Waddell Sr. She was called home on July 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

Patricia, frequently referred to as Pat, Nanni, and Momma D, was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and even great-grandmother. She was a heavy support system to all of her loved ones but could be very stubborn at times. Pat enjoyed cooking meals and spending quality time with friends and family. She was always the life of the party no matter where she went. You would definitely catch her dancing and singing when you hear music come on. Pat was also known for always trying to bring people back together. Her loyalty was very rare and pure and a blessing to come by. She touched the hearts of many and lifted spirits like no other.

Patricia graduated from Mansfield Sr. High School. She went on to be a correctional officer at The Ohio State Reformatory and the Pickaway Correctional Institution for 25 plus years.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Khadijah F. Waddell and Beatrice F. Oatis, her five grandchildren, Precious H. Maynard, Ny’onna F. Lovett, Michael K. P. Oatis, Demarcus P. Morrow Oatis, and Khamijah F. Waddell-Brown, her two great-grandchildren, Aries R. Maynard and Airen R. Maynard Artis, and her eight siblings, Edward L. (Joy) Waddell, Robert J. Waddell, Walter J. (Janis) Waddell, Leonard T. Waddell Sr., Edna Waddell-Shelley, Deborah K. Farris, Pamela K. Waddell, and Stacey (James) Waddell-Lane, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.

Family will receive guests from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Mark Cobb will officiate the home going service on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

