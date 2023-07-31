Patricia Ann Beer, age 83, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday morning, July 29, 2023. She was born August 9, 1939, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Tony and Eve (Litzler) Eichof.

Pat graduated from Madison High School with the Class of 1957. She briefly worked for Tappan Company prior to meeting her husband, Kenneth Beer. They married on December 3, 1960, and Pat then devoted her life to being a wife, mother and excellent homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and spent many hours freezing and canning the fruits of her labor. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes for her family and friends. Sadly, Kenneth passed away in 2003 and Pat spent over 20 years missing him. Happily, they are together again.

Pat was a member of the Illinois Avenue Apostolic Christian Church for many years. She gave generously of her time and talents to the church. Among the recipients of her generosity were the World Relief Organization and many other charitable organizations.

She is survived by a son, Randall (Sherry) Beer of Bloomington, IN; daughter, Laura (Roy) Campo of Mansfield; two granddaughters, Michelle (James) Grose of Westfield, IN, and Jenna (Tyler) Streib of Mansfield; one grandson, Brian Beer (Yael) of San Francisco, CA; and three great-grandchildren, Carter Grose, Hudson Grose and Magnolia Streib. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth Beer; and a brother, Robert Eichof.

Special thanks go to Becca Parsons for all the love and devotion she gave over the years.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Apostolic Christian Church, 84 N. Illinois Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her beloved husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Call of the Apostolic Christian Church.

