Local lawmakers will consider RCF financial support for a trio of community improvement projects.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield City Council on Tuesday will consider accepting $1 million in donations from the Richland County Foundation to help pay for three different community improvement projects.

Grants scheduled to be voted on include:

— $500,000 for the $5.4 million Sterkel Park for All project. The grant will be paid over three years (2023-2025). Work has begun on the 20-acre, all-inclusive park and playground at the city park located off Hillcrest Street.

— $300,000 for the $13.6 million Mansfield Rising Main Street Improvement Project. The grant will be paid this year. The city hopes to break ground on the project in the spring of 2025. There is separate legislation that would allow the city to apply for state grant funds for storm sewer installations needed for the project.

— $200,000 for construction of a 100-foot long, $850,000 tunnel beneath Trimble Road, part of a project connecting the B&O to the trail on the east side of the busy, four-lane roadway. That work is expected to be done in the spring/summer of 2024. The bike trail connector itself will be done in 2025.

“We are very pleased with the support of the Richland County Foundation,” city engineer Bob Bianchi said Monday. “Without their efforts, much of this work would not be accomplished.”

“Specifically related to the tunnel, without the support of the foundation, that project would not be constructed,” Bianchi said.

Also on Tuesday night, City Council is expected to:

— give a first read to an ordinance requiring Mansfield residents who have not had their water meters converted to measure gallons instead of centrum cubic feet to pay a $75 monthly fee. The citywide water meter conversion project began four years ago and as many as 600 meters have not yet been replaced.

— vote on a “then and now” certificate to pay Wallace & Pancher Inc. $78,220 for completing an evaluation on improvements to the Municipal Building. The city maintenance department had the work done before submitting a purchase order to the finance director. The money will come from the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

— vote on the vacation of a portion of Leonard Avenue between McPherson Street and an unnamed alley.

— vote to seek bids for annual city needs for things such as fire hydrants, catch basin grates, gravel, concrete, propane and chemicals for the water and wastewater treatment plants.

— vote to accept an $80,000 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to assist with the Drug Abuse Response Team Project. No local match is required.

A City Council Finance Committee is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with council caucus and legislative session to follow.