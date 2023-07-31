BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from July 27 to 31.

JULY 27

9:28 a.m. Officers trespassed a subject from a residence in the 100 block of Wiley St.

10:40 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

1:11 p.m. A subject came on station to report a theft.

3:24 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an unruly juvenile.

3:48 p.m. Officers assisted with a funeral escort in the area of Washington Square.

4:09 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

4:44 p.m. Officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Heritage Circle.

5:09 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

5:27 p.m. Officers assisted Bucyrus Fire Department in the 200 block of Nauman Ave.

5:36 p.m. A motorist was arrested for felony drug possession in the 900 block of Hull Ave. The individual was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

6:42 p.m. Officers investigated a two vehicle accident in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

6:57 p.m. Officers investigated an animal call in the 1100 block of E. Warren St.

7:06 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

7:08 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of W. Mansfield St.

7:14 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1200 block of High St.

7:40 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the area of S. East St. and Charles St.

8:27 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

9:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for equipment violation in the area of W. Irving St. and Willard St.

11:25 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

JULY 28

7:06 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1200 block of E. Mansfield St.

7:28 a.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Sherman St. and Irving St.

8:34 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

9:16 a.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1100 block of Linden Ave.

12:36 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.

12:49 p.m. Officers took a fraud report on station.

12:51 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 800 block of Cleland St.

1:18 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 300 block of Arch Dr.

4:31 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

4:32 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Charles St. and Walnut St.

4:37 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

4:48 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the area of S. Sandusky and Beal Ave.

5:04 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the area of S. Highland Ave. and Woodlawn Ave.

5:17 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Whetstone St. and Grandview Dr.

5:17 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic issue in the 800 block of Hopley Ave.

5:33 p.m. Officers investigated an assault in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:16 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Spring St. and Galen St.

6:21 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing case.

6:55 p.m. An individual was arrested for drug possession in the 1400 block of Hopley Ave. They were transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

8:10 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

10:05 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of W. Charles St. and Poplar St.

10:30 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Washington Square.

10:34 p.m. Officers assisted a disturbance in the 100 block of Washington Square.

10:47 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Washington Square.

11:29 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation in the 300 block of Sheckler St.

11:35 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Lane St and Warren St.

JULY 29

12:02 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave and Crossroads Blvd.

12:32 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Charles St and Kaler Ave.

1:14 a.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the area of Marion Rd and Stevens Ct.

3:25 a.m. Randy Rose Jr, 45, was arrested in the 1100 block of Whetstone St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.

5:02 a.m. Officers responded to a report of storm damage in the 300 block of W. Mansfield St.

5:08 a.m. Officers responded to a report of storm damage in the 600 block of Whetstone St.

5:18 a.m. Officers responded to a report of storm damage in the area of Liberty St and Poplar St.

5:19 a.m. Officers responded to a report of storm damage in the 1100 block of Willard St.

5:33 a.m. Officers responded to a report of storm damage in the area of Sandusky Ave and Irving St.

5:54 a.m. Officers responded to a report of storm damage in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:58 a.m. Officers investigated a report of storms in the 500 block of N. Lane St.

7:03 a.m. Officers investigated a report of storms in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Mary St.

7:24 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 700 block of W. Warren St.

8:15 a.m. Officers investigated a report of storms in the 800 block of Wingert St.

8:36 a.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block of Songer Ave.

9:13 a.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:43 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:57 a.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 1400 block of Woodlawn Ave.

10:01 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 300 block of S. Spring St.

11:29 a.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of S. East St. and Mansfield St.

12:04 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1600 block of E. Southern Ave.

12:45 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 1300 block of E. Mansfield St.

12:56 p.m. Officers investigated a civil issue in the 200 block of W. Galen St.

1:40 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Plymouth St.

3:51 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Union St.

3:55 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the area of Washington Square.

4:26 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

6:15 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

6:17 p.m. Officers took an identity theft report on station.

8:32 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

8:42 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 100 block of Wayne Ave.

9:22 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 400 block of Aumiller Park Dr.

10:37 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Short St. and East St.

11 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Winchester Ave. and Southern Ave.

JULY 30

12:35 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1400 block of Home Circle Dr.

12:37 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of Wilbur St.

1:32 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Spring St and Warren St.

1:57 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of E. Southern Ave.

2:03 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 1200 block of E. Mansfield St.

2:19 a.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

3:02 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the area of Prospect St and Hopley Ave.

3:16 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 1200 block of E. Mansfield St.

6:53 a.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

7:44 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Ave.

9:27 a.m. Officers investigated a vandalism in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

11:15 a.m. Officers performed a civil standby in the 1200 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:53 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

12:33 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 100 block of Fisher St.

1:07 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of Wallace Ave. and East St.

2:21 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line in the area of E. Oakwood Ave. and Clay St.

2:37 p.m. Officers made a pickup in the 1500 block of E. Mansfield St.

3:55 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Aumiller Park dr.

4:14 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 800 block of Faustina Ave.

5:08 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 100 block of W. Mary St.

6:44 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Rensselaer St.

7:08 p.m. Ryan Spears, 46, was arrested for OVI in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

10 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 1600 block of Colonial Dr.

10:04 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Prospect St. and Hopley Ave.

10:15 p.m. Officers investigated an open building in the 900 block of Hull Ave.

10:23 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 800 block of Prospect St.

10:37 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 900 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:24 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

JULY 31

1:45 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Washington Square.

2:03 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Woodrow Ave and Irving St.

5:40 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.